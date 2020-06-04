BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.37% of Quanterix worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanterix by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Quanterix by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 204,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quanterix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTRX opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $778.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $137,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $34,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,723 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

