BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.11% of Ellington Financial worth $22,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of EFC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $456.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 88.98, a current ratio of 88.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

