BlackRock Inc. Has $22.89 Million Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.71% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7,630.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.