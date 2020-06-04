Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $22,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of CLNC opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $664.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. The business had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

