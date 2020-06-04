Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.77% of Nlight worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of LASR opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $839.44 million, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Nlight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

