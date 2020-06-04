BlackRock Inc. Invests $23.14 Million in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,806,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,142,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.01% of Precigen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,820,000 after purchasing an additional 531,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $675.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.