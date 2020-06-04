BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.85% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $22,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 29.09%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.16 per share, for a total transaction of $190,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.