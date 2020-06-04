BlackRock Inc. Buys 173,518 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,881,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,518 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.83% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 212,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611,561 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.28. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

