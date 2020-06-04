BlackRock Inc. Has $23.34 Million Holdings in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.53% of FRP worth $23,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FRP by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $389.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.62. FRP Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 66.72% and a return on equity of 2.19%.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.