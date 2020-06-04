BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,881 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.15% of Digital Turbine worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 634,535 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $3,546,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 243,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 213,607 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Shares of APPS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Digital Turbine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.