RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,506,264 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,351. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

