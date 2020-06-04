BlackRock Inc. Acquires 288,237 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,308,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 288,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Arougheti acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $268.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACRE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

