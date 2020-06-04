BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.02% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7,321.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

