ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.63

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 196672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,212,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

