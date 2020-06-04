ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.19

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 254247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

