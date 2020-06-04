Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Shares of Digiliti Money Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DGLT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Digiliti Money Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 11,417 shares.

The stock has a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Digiliti Money Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGLT)

Digiliti Money Group, Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) financial technology (fintech) solutions to the financial services industry in the United States. It provides Select Mobile Money, a prepaid mobile money platform that links various mobile banking features with a prepaid debit card issued by financial institutions or alternative financial service (AFS) providers.

