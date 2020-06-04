PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.87

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.87 and last traded at $101.41, with a volume of 42243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Cfra dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

