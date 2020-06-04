Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce $31.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the highest is $32.30 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $174.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $185.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.85 million, with estimates ranging from $203.70 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 157,103 shares during the period. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNGR stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.29.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.