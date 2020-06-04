Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.64

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.64 and last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 18531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,263,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,529 shares of company stock worth $13,878,082. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 60.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 55.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 17.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the first quarter valued at $4,590,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the first quarter valued at $2,818,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

