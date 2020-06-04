Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.58

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 56311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

