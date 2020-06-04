NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $405.42

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $405.42 and last traded at $403.98, with a volume of 20849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.59.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura boosted their price target on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NetEase by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

