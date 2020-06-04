Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.00

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 1843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.