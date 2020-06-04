CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.57. CRH Medical shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 72,890 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. The company has a market cap of $189.65 million and a P/E ratio of 43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRH Medical Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

