Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider John Paul Fillmore Sells 1,321 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $82,298.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Paul Fillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70.

CHGG stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -558.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,327,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

