Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG)’s share price traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 1,016,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 536,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Falcon Gold Company Profile (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

