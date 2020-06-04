Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.63

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,848.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12,607.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 119.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

