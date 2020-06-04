Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 22,385 shares valued at $1,484,748. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

