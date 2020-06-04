Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore Sells 30,025 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carol Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,795.56.

CERS opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.27. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

