Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells 7,275 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $882.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $781.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.79. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -992.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

