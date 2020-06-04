Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.93

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 2308529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.
The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.
In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after buying an additional 120,417 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
