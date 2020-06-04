Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.93

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 2308529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after buying an additional 120,417 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.