Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.79

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 2748581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $709.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 30.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 93.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 33.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

