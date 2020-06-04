Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS)’s stock price traded down 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, 565,935 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 200,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Genesis Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

