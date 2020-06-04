Zacks: Brokerages Expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will post sales of $50.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the lowest is $38.70 million. InVitae reported sales of $53.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $264.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $458.12 million, with estimates ranging from $433.93 million to $498.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.05. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 11,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $130,350.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,201 shares of company stock worth $2,044,943. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in InVitae by 46.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in InVitae by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

