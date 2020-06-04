Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.70

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 144162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $24,326,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,640,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,173,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 271,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

