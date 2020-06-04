Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $266.88

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $266.88 and last traded at $266.81, with a volume of 21038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,662,850 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

