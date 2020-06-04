Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $266.88

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $266.88 and last traded at $266.81, with a volume of 21038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.97.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,662,850 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
