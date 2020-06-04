$15.67 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $15.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $16.85 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $64.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.48 million to $71.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million.

CSWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

In other news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Insiders bought 42,450 shares of company stock worth $399,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

