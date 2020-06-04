$252.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will post $252.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.20 million and the lowest is $247.80 million. Ingevity reported sales of $352.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NGVT stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ingevity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

