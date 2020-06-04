Esther Lem Sells 2,263 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Esther Lem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Esther Lem sold 21,548 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $797,922.44.

Shares of CHGG opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -558.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,327,000.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

