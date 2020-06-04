Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $5.72. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 20,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Forward Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.