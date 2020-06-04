Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $5.72. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 20,300 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Forward Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.
About Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)
Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
