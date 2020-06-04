IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will announce sales of $26.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $28.10 million. IMPINJ posted sales of $38.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $141.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $145.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.72 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $171.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PI. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ PI opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson purchased 16,180 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,928.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,640.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

