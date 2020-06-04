Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.75

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 144847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $342,000.

