Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 1,300 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $359,979.92.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after buying an additional 276,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

