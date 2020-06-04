BlackRock Inc. Purchases 49,566 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.21% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

