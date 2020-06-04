Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,281 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Financial Institutions worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of FISI opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $276.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,918.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,058 shares of company stock valued at $226,502. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

