UBS Group AG Sells 456,306 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of AMC Entertainment worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC opened at $5.45 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of $571.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.68.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

