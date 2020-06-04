UBS Group AG Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,415 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,169,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2,711.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 308,088 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,849,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:SXT opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.06. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

