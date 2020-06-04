UBS Group AG Sells 74,968 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.29% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,444,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 544,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 13,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Insiders have bought 80,370 shares of company stock worth $687,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

