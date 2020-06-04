Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,285 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,971 shares of company stock valued at $374,839. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XEC opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

