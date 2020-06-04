UBS Group AG Sells 17,574 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,766 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,862 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.