One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of One Liberty Properties worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

